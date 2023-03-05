Home The Sunday Standard

Telangana minister meets AP official to discuss distribution of historical artefacts

Published: 05th March 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

HYDERABAD:  State Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Minister V Srinivas Goud convened a meeting with the Principal Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Youth Services and Archaeology departments, Vani Mohan, on Saturday to discuss the distribution of archaeological, historical and heritage artefacts belonging to the Department of Archaeology between the two Telugu states. 

At the meeting, Srinivas Goud noted that following the bifurcation of AP state, the separation of archaeological artefacts belonging to Telangana has been incomplete. He pointed out that some of Telangana’s antiques are still being kept in AP museums, and vice versa.

He also mentioned that the Telangana government had established a special committee to facilitate the complete division of the archaeology departments between the two States. 

However, the minister brought to the attention of the Principal Secretary that, to date, the AP government has not established a committee to address the division of the Archaeology Department and the recognition of artefacts.

