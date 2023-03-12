Ahmedabad Diary: BJP state chief takes a dig at party MP

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

BJP state chief takes a dig at party MP

During the opening of the public relations office of Legislator Rameshbhai Mistry at Bharuch CR Patil, the state president of the Gujarat BJP took a dig at his own MP. Six-term BJP MP from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava was present at the event. Speaking to the BJP Workers on this occasion, Patil said, “Mansukh Bhai discussed the value of public relations office, but he has not yet opened his own yet.” Patil also referred him as “Kacha Kan Na” (gullible). Notably, Vasava has been raising questions about government administration from some time.

Cong MLA discusses ‘Vishad Yoga’ in House

C.J. Chavda, a Gujarat Congress MLA from Vijapur, recited dialogues from the Mahabharata during Assembly discussion, directing them at the party’s turncoats. Chavda said, “Today I felt vishad yoga, like Arjuna felt vishad yoga after seeing his brothers on the opposite side in the Mahabharata. Today, I also feel the same after seeing the BJP MLAs in the assembly. Who should I be fighting? I am saddened to see Raghavji, Balwant, Kuvanrjibhai, Alpesh, Hardik, CK Raulji, and others.” Notably, names mentioned by Chavda in the speech had left Congress and joined the BJP.

Former Gujarat CM Vaghela meets PM Modi

While running an overtly hostile campaign against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP during the recently finished assembly elections, former Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela, a well-known figure in Gujarati politics, reached out to meet Modi at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday night during the latter’s visit to the state. The meeting went on for more than 15 minutes. Vaghela later claimed that he had met Modi and invited him to his grandson’s wedding. “We chatted informally and remembered our earlier days together,” Said Vaghela. Before Vaghela started the Rashtriya Janata Party, he and Modi spent more than 30 years in the BJP.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com

