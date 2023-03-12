Home The Sunday Standard

Ahmedabad Diary: BJP state chief takes a dig at party MP

Patil also referred him as “Kacha Kan Na” (gullible). Notably, Vasava has been raising questions about government administration from some time.

Published: 12th March 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil (File photo| ANI)

BJP state chief takes a dig at party MP
During the opening of the public relations office of Legislator Rameshbhai Mistry at Bharuch CR Patil, the state president of the Gujarat BJP took a dig at his own MP. Six-term BJP MP from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava was present at the event. Speaking to the BJP Workers on this occasion, Patil said, “Mansukh Bhai discussed the value of public relations office, but he has not yet opened his own yet.” Patil also referred him as “Kacha Kan Na” (gullible). Notably, Vasava has been raising questions about government administration from some time.

Cong MLA discusses ‘Vishad Yoga’ in House
C.J. Chavda, a Gujarat Congress MLA from Vijapur, recited dialogues from the Mahabharata during Assembly discussion, directing them at the party’s turncoats. Chavda said, “Today I felt vishad yoga, like Arjuna felt vishad yoga after seeing his brothers on the opposite side in the Mahabharata. Today, I also feel the same after seeing the BJP MLAs in the assembly. Who should I be fighting? I am saddened to see Raghavji, Balwant, Kuvanrjibhai, Alpesh, Hardik, CK Raulji, and others.” Notably, names mentioned by Chavda in the speech had left Congress and joined the BJP.

Former Gujarat CM Vaghela meets PM Modi
While running an overtly hostile campaign against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP during the recently finished assembly elections, former Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela, a well-known figure in Gujarati politics, reached out to meet Modi at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday night during the latter’s visit to the state. The meeting went on for more than 15 minutes. Vaghela later claimed that he had met Modi and invited him to his grandson’s wedding. “We chatted informally and remembered our earlier days together,” Said Vaghela. Before Vaghela started the Rashtriya Janata Party, he and Modi spent more than 30 years in the BJP.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP CR Patil Congress
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp