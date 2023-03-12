Mukhtar Ansari’s gang most dreaded in India, says Allahabad High Court

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: While rejecting the bail application of one Ramu Mallah, an accomplice of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Allahabad High Court observed that Mukhtar Ansari’s was the most dreaded gang of India. Ramu Mallah is an accused of a murder case of Mau district, from where Mukhtar had been contesting elections.

The HC also directed the state to ensure security of witnesses in Mau murder case as a fair trial would depend only on the testimony witnesses. In the case, Mukhtar and his other henchmen are also accused.

Rejecting Ramu Mallah’s bail application, the single judge bench of Dinesh Kumar Singh declined to give the benefit of parity in a case where he was acquitted as witnesses had turned hostile.

“Merely by getting acquittal in some cases where the witnesses turned hostile, the criminal history of Ramu Mallah does not get evaporated. Such a criminal, if allowed to come out of jail, would certainly be in a position to influence the witnesses making free, fair and truthful deposition of the witnesses impossible,” said Justice Singh.

He added: “Therefore, I find no substance in the submission of the counsel for the accused applicant that since the accused applicant has secured acquittal, he should be enlarged on bail.” Rejecting the applicant’s plea, the court in its order dated March 1, 2023 added: “The accused applicant is a dreaded criminal and member of most dreaded criminal gang of India i.e., gang of Mukhtar Ansari. The accused applicant is facing several criminal cases of heinous offences. The detail of criminal cases registered against the accused applicant has been mentioned in the counter affidavit filed on behalf of the state to oppose the present bail application.”

Stressing need for witnesses’ protection, the court further said: “For a sound, robust, free and fair criminal justice system, free, frank and fearless deposition of witnesses is of utmost importance. Free and fair trial and preservation of rule of law is not possible if the state does not give protection to witnesses and support their free, frank and fearless deposition. In India, due to threats to life, reputation, property of witnesses or family members or their harassment by accused, the witnesses turn hostile and accused go scot-free.

