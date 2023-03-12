Home The Sunday Standard

Mukhtar Ansari’s gang most dreaded in India, says Allahabad High Court

The HC also directed the state to ensure security of witnesses in Mau murder case as a fair trial would depend only on the testimony witnesses. 

Published: 12th March 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

LUCKNOW: While rejecting the bail application of one Ramu Mallah, an accomplice of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Allahabad High Court observed that Mukhtar Ansari’s was the most dreaded gang of India. Ramu Mallah is an accused of a murder case of Mau district, from where Mukhtar had been contesting elections.

The HC also directed the state to ensure security of witnesses in Mau murder case as a fair trial would depend only on the testimony witnesses.  In the case, Mukhtar and his other henchmen are also accused.
Rejecting Ramu Mallah’s bail application, the single judge bench of Dinesh Kumar Singh declined to give the benefit of parity in a case where he was acquitted as witnesses had turned hostile.

“Merely by getting acquittal in some cases where the witnesses turned hostile, the criminal history of Ramu Mallah does not get evaporated. Such a criminal, if allowed to come out of jail, would certainly be in a position to influence the witnesses making free, fair and truthful deposition of the witnesses impossible,” said Justice Singh.

He added: “Therefore, I find no substance in the submission of the counsel for the accused applicant that since the accused applicant has secured acquittal, he should be enlarged on bail.” Rejecting the applicant’s plea, the court in its order dated March 1, 2023 added: “The accused applicant is a dreaded criminal and member of most dreaded criminal gang of India i.e., gang of Mukhtar Ansari. The accused applicant is facing several criminal cases of heinous offences. The detail of criminal cases registered against the accused applicant has been mentioned in the counter affidavit filed on behalf of the state to oppose the present bail application.”

Stressing need for witnesses’ protection, the court further said: “For a sound, robust, free and fair criminal justice system, free, frank and fearless deposition of witnesses is of utmost importance. Free and fair trial and preservation of rule of law is not possible if the state does not give protection to witnesses and support their free, frank and fearless deposition.  In India, due to  threats to life, reputation, property of witnesses or family members or their harassment by accused, the witnesses turn hostile and accused go scot-free.

High Court stresses witness protection
Stressing need for witnesses’ protection, the court further said: “For a sound, robust, free and fair criminal justice system, free, frank and fearless deposition of witnesses is of utmost importance. Free and fair trial and preservation of rule of law is not possible if the state does not give protection to witnesses and support their free,  frank and fearless deposition

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Mukhtar Ansari
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp