Home The Sunday Standard

Bilawal rues Pakistan unable to bring Kashmir issue to centre of UN agenda

Bhutto added that he continued to make a noise about the issue at every event he attended. He also said Pakistan is isolated at the UN whilst raising Kashmir.

Published: 12th March 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has admitted that Islamabad has failed to highlight the Kashmir issue or bring it to the centre of the UN agenda because of India’s diplomacy.

“We face a particularly uphill task to try and get Kashmir onto the centre of the agenda at the United Nations. Whenever the issue of Kashmir is brought up, our friends, neighbouring country, vociferously object and they perpetuate a post facto narrative, claiming that this is not a disputed territory recognised by the international community,’’ lamented Bhutto said while addressing a conference in the UN.

Bhutto added that he continued to make a noise about the issue at every event he attended. He also said Pakistan is isolated at the UN whilst raising Kashmir. Turkey was the only other country in the 193-member UN to mention Kashmir at last year’s UN General Assembly meeting, but it was a muted reference by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who said, without any criticism of India, that it was unfortunate that the problem persisted after 75 years and expressed hope of permanent peace. India has all along maintained that Kashmir and all disputes between the neighbours are bilateral matters under the 1972 Simla Agreement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bilawal Bhutto Pakistan Kashmir
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp