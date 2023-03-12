Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sets deadline for dam work

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Stressing the need for early commissioning of work of 450 MW Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the concerned officials to expedite the construction work and complete it by July 2025. While presiding over a review meeting, here on Friday evening, Sukhu said that tender for this project was awarded in 2012, but the construction work had been delayed due to various reasons. Delayed projects incur increased costs and losses to the state, therefore it needed to be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He directed the officers of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to resolve all the bottlenecks causing delay within a week. The review meeting has been scheduled after three months. Sukhu said that completion of project would generate 1,579 million units of electricity annually, providing the state with a total benefit of Rs 1706 crore, with Rs 1,300 crore worth of electricity generated.