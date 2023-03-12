Home The Sunday Standard

Madhya Pradesh: Cop's body found on railway track; wife, toddler son found dead at home

The body was of the young 2017 batch sub inspector Suresh Khanguda, who was posted in the technical cell of special branch at the MP state police headquarters in Bhopal.

BHOPAL: A young sub-inspector of Madhya Pradesh Police’s special branch was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the railway tracks in Bhopal’s Misrod area on Friday-Saturday intervening night. A few hours later, the blood-stained bodies of his young wife and toddler son (who would’ve celebrated his second birthday six days later) were found in the cop’s house which was locked from outside in another part of Bhopal.

The body was of the young 2017 batch sub inspector Suresh Khanguda, who was posted in the technical cell of special branch at the MP state police headquarters in Bhopal.Suresh’s body was later identified with the help of his motorbike that was found close to the railway tracks. Ongoing police probe suggests that the young cop could have died by suicide by jumping before a speeding train.The Bhopal district police is also suspecting the possibility of the young cop having first killed wife and son and then ended life by coming under a speeding train.

