Sibal lays down agenda of his new platform, takes a swipe at Centre

Published: 12th March 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on March 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Training his guns on the Centre, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of misusing probe agencies. He said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sees the Indian map in a different way, targeting only Opposition-ruled states. He was referring to the raids on properties related to former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. Sibal said it was BJP’s reaction to losing power in Bihar.

“You can see what is happening in Bihar. They felt Tejashwi and JD-U are coming together... It’s been years since Lalu ji left the post of CM. They came to remember the case all of sudden…The ED sees the Indian map in a different way. They see only Opposition-ruled states, they don’t go to BJP states,” the former Union minister and eminent lawyer said while addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar to lay down the agenda and a new vision for the country with his newly-launched platform ‘Insaaf’.

Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Vivek Tankha was also present at the event. Both Tankha and Sibal were a part of the rebel group of Congress leaders which came to be known as the ‘G-23’. “Every political party has their own ideology, but when you read the preamble of the Indian Constitution, the basis of the Constitution is justice,” said the former Congressman.

He further accused the BJP of ‘buying’ MLAs, and destabilising Opposition governments in states. “What kind of politics is this? Defectors become Ministers! Those who defect from their party should be banned from becoming ministers or fighting elections for five years,” he said.

He also pitched for a Rs 50,000 salary for school teachers, free education for women, and cheap healthcare among other things, as part of his new vision. Tankha, meanwhile, said ‘Insaaf’ will become the voice of 130 crore people of India.  “Everyone wants justice, but there are very few who can fight for it. This will become the voice of 133 crore Indians. We hope that it will transform into a people’s movement,” he said about the portal of the initiative – insaafkesipahi.co.in.

