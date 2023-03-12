Students take tractors, autos to reach exam centre

Raghottam Koppar By

GADAG: About 400 second-year pre-university students from the flood-affected areas in Ron taluk of Gadag district are finding it difficult in reaching their examination centre, which is around 60 km from their villages. The flood-hit villages lack bus services. Till 2017, students appeared for exams at Holealur’s Kalmeshwar College, Menasagi’s Yachchreshwar College, Konnur’s Linga Basaveshwara Sarvodaya College and KSS Shirol College at Shirol village. But now, the centre has been shifted to Ron town.

Some villages have bus services at 6 am and after 10 am, which are not helpful to them. Students have to leave home at 5.30 am and should wait till 10.30 am for the centre to open. Because of this problem, parents are dropping their students to the examination centre on motorcycles. Some parents send their children to the centre by autorickshaws and tractors.

Some students said, “We have to travel by tractors or autorickshaws to reach the examination centre. It takes almost two hours to reach the centre. The authorities concerned should have considered our problems before shifting the centre to Ron town. We have appealed to the officials concerned to do the needful at the earliest,”

Uday Dambal and Fakiresh Godi, parents, said, “We have a bus at 6 am and it is too early. The next bus is at 10 am, which is too late for students. They have to struggle to reach the exam centre.”S G Karibasappa, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education of Gadag, said, “I assumed charge in Gadag one-and-a-half months ago and I do not have any information on the issue.”

