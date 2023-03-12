Home The Sunday Standard

Vote from home for 80+ in Karnataka polls 

The Election Commission of India has set up Suvidha portal and Saksham mobile app which can be used by the electorate and candidates.

Published: 12th March 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

VOTERS, VOTE, VOTING

Image used for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)

BENGALURU: In a first, 12.15 lakh people above 80 years of age and 5.5 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD) in Karnataka can choose to exercise their franchise from the comfort of their homes in the Assembly polls which are due in May.

“They can fill the prescribed Form 12D and choose to vote from their homes. The process will be transparent and secrecy will be maintained as poll officials will be present... The forms will be made available five days after the elections are notified,” said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here on Saturday. “For the first time, we are facilitating 12.15 lakh voters, who are above the age of 80, and 5.55 lakh persons with disabilities to vote from their homes with a concern to empower them. Those who cannot come to stations for various reasons will be facilitated with our officers going to their homes to help them exercise their franchise,” Kumar said.

Political parties and candidates will be informed well in advance about those registering for this option. This is to maintain transparency and to avoid suspicions among those concerned, he explained. Addressing the media after reviewing the preparedness of the state machinery system for the Assembly polls, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel said the state will have 58,282 polling booths and infrastructure will be created to comply with all demographics.

The state has 224 Assembly constituencies, of which 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The total number of voters is 5,21,76,579, of which 2,62,42,561 are women, 2,59,26,319 men and 41,312 transgenders.

As many as 5,55,073 persons with disabilities and 12,15,763 attaining 80 years of age and 16,976 above 100 years have been registered. There are 9,17,241 first-time voters (age 18-19). The state has 58,272 polling stations, including 24,063 in urban areas.

The Election Commission of India has set up Suvidha portal and Saksham mobile app which can be used by the electorate and candidates.

The candidates can also upload their affidavits online and apply for permission to hold rallies. “The permission will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis,” Kumar said. The term of the present government ends on May 24, and the entire election system should be ready by then, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly polls Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ECI
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp