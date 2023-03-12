Vote from home for 80+ in Karnataka polls 

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: In a first, 12.15 lakh people above 80 years of age and 5.5 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD) in Karnataka can choose to exercise their franchise from the comfort of their homes in the Assembly polls which are due in May.

“They can fill the prescribed Form 12D and choose to vote from their homes. The process will be transparent and secrecy will be maintained as poll officials will be present... The forms will be made available five days after the elections are notified,” said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here on Saturday. “For the first time, we are facilitating 12.15 lakh voters, who are above the age of 80, and 5.55 lakh persons with disabilities to vote from their homes with a concern to empower them. Those who cannot come to stations for various reasons will be facilitated with our officers going to their homes to help them exercise their franchise,” Kumar said.

Political parties and candidates will be informed well in advance about those registering for this option. This is to maintain transparency and to avoid suspicions among those concerned, he explained. Addressing the media after reviewing the preparedness of the state machinery system for the Assembly polls, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel said the state will have 58,282 polling booths and infrastructure will be created to comply with all demographics.

The state has 224 Assembly constituencies, of which 36 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The total number of voters is 5,21,76,579, of which 2,62,42,561 are women, 2,59,26,319 men and 41,312 transgenders.

As many as 5,55,073 persons with disabilities and 12,15,763 attaining 80 years of age and 16,976 above 100 years have been registered. There are 9,17,241 first-time voters (age 18-19). The state has 58,272 polling stations, including 24,063 in urban areas.

The Election Commission of India has set up Suvidha portal and Saksham mobile app which can be used by the electorate and candidates.

The candidates can also upload their affidavits online and apply for permission to hold rallies. “The permission will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis,” Kumar said. The term of the present government ends on May 24, and the entire election system should be ready by then, he added.

