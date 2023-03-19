Home The Sunday Standard

BJP leader who defected to TMC held

The BJP leader was booked under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to murder.

Published: 19th March 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Jitendra Tiwari (Photo | Twitter)

KOLKATA: BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari, who defected from the Trinamool Congress, was arrested by Bengal police on Saturday from Noida, Delhi, in connection with the stampede in Asansol, West Burdwan, in December last year in which three persons, including a student, died during a blanket distribution programme. Tiwari was intercepted on Yamuna Expressway when he was travelling with his wife Chaitali.

The BJP leader was booked under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to murder. Tiwari, who was also mayor of Asansol municipal corporation, contested in the 2021 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket but failed to secure victory.

Eacting to Ttiwari’s arrest BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar said the Trinamool Congress-led government has been harassing Tiwari and his wife. “He is being harassed so that he leaves the BJP and returns to the TMC,’’ he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Tiwari BJP TMC
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp