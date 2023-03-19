Chhattisgarh bill on protection of journalists to be on Budget session agenda

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Keeping in view persistent demands concerning the protection of journalists in Chhattisgarh, the Congress-led government in the poll-bound state is set to table the ‘Chhattisgarh Mediapersons Protection Bill 2023’ during the ongoing Budget session after its approval by the cabinet. Cabinet minister Shivkumar Dehariya said that the details of the Bill would soon be known once it is introduced in the Assembly.

A source familiar with the development said that the Bill has laid down broad criteria for the scribes to be covered under the protection of the law to be promulgated. After enactment of the Bill, an empowered authority will be constituted for registration of the mediapersons, he added.

In another major decision, the state government has endorsed a new policy which broadened the provisions regarding the compensation and other facilities given to the forces, particularly those from other states, serving in Chhattisgarh and getting killed in violence perpetuated by left-wing extremists.

The new policy, aimed to counter and eliminate the outlawed CPI (Maoist), will continue with the state government’s proclaimed focus on ‘Vishwas, Vikas, Suraksha’ (trust, development, security). Now security personnel from other states deployed in Chhattisgarh to boost the anti-Maoist campaign will also be eligible for compensation.

As additional relief, Rs 20 lakh will now be given to the kin of the security forces killed in anti-Maoist operations to enable them to buy agricultural land, with an exemption on the registration fee. As per the new policy, every Maoist who surrenders will get Rs 25,000 as incentive amount, while active rebels carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh will be given Rs 10 lakh.

