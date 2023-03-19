In swipe at Rahul, PM Modi claims some are hurt by success of democracy

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Responding for the first time to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent 'democracy under siege' barb in London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the success of India’s democracy and its institutions is hurting some people, which is why they are bent on attacking it.

Taking an apparent dig at the Opposition, in the backdrop of a recent BBC docuseries on the 2002 Gujarat riots and other issues, the Prime Minister said: "When something auspicious is happening, there is a tradition to apply 'kaala tika' (black dot). So when so many auspicious things are happening, some people have taken the responsibility to apply this kaala tika."

India, he said, has shown the whole world that democracy can deliver. "I am confident that despite all such attacks, India will continue shining and move forward to meet its objectives." He was speaking at the India Today Conclave.

He said the world’s intellectuals are optimistically saying 'This is India’s moment'. Yet, some people are adamant in showing the country in a bad light and hurting the morale of the people and the country.

OPINION | BJP’s actions amplify Rahul’s prominence

PM Modi's remarks come amid a political slugfest over the Congress scion's remarks during his recent visit to the UK, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention.

Rahul had recently alleged in London that the "structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack" and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country. He also told British parliamentarians in London that microphones are often "turned off" in the Lok Sabha when an opposition member raises important issues.

The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties for rallying around against the action of probing agencies in cases of alleged corruption.

Earlier scams and corruption used to make newspaper headlines but now, action against the corrupt are hitting headlines, he said. When action against the corrupt takes place, some people join hands and hit the streets, he added.

INTERVIEW| CBI, ED are extended arms of BJP, Modi: KTR

Highlighting the government’s achievements, PM Modi said drone-driven surveys of 2.34 lakh villages have been completed and the PM Swamitav cards have been given to 1.22 crore people.

"Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world. It is number one in smartphone data consumption, is the second biggest mobile manufacturing nation and has the third biggest startup ecosystem," the PM added.

(With inputs from ENS, PTI)

