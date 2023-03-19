Home The Sunday Standard

Kamal Nath meets kin of MP tribal woman allegedly murdered by OBC man

In Mhow, the family member of the deceased alleged before Nath that the local police and administration were pressuring  them.

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File Photo| PTI)

BHOPAL: Opposition Congress has announced Rs 5 lakh each to the families of a tribal woman allegedly murdered by an OBC man and a tribal youth killed in firing during violent protests against the woman’s death in Mhow sub-division of Indore district.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and former MP CM Kamal Nath along with other party leaders travelled to Mhow (Indore) and adjoining Khargone district and met with both bereaved families on Saturday.

While Nath met the deceased tribal youth Bherulal’s father and other family members in Mhow (Indore), he also met with the murdered tribal woman’s family members in the Khargone district.

In Mhow, the family member of the deceased alleged before Nath that the local police and administration were pressuring them. The murdered tribal woman’s family members alleged that their daughter’s surname was changed by the police to weaken the case. Nath demanded Rs 1 crore compensation from the state government to each of the two families.

