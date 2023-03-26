Alert for AAP: Cupid has struck many in its Punjab camp!

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Cupid appears to have struck the AAP corridors of power. We have seen Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra dining together in high-end Mumbai eateries without both sides adding more to just that. However, there are others in the party in Punjab who have taken their relationship to its logical trajectory.

On Saturday, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains got married to young IPS officer Dr Jyoti Yadav at a ceremony in a gurdwara near Nangal in Rupnagar district. But why single out AAP for such trysts and espousal? Among 92 AAP MLAs in Punjab — a majority in the 117-member House — the party also has 11 legislators below the age of 36 years – the largest youngest group in the House. You guessed it right: many of them could be planning marriage.

Bains is the second minister after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to marry while in office after the AAP government came to power in the state last year. Not only Bains and Mann, three ruling party MLAs, too, have gotten married in a year.

Bains’s marriage was solemnised at Bibhor Sahib gurdwara near Nangal. Chief Minister Mann and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal attended the wedding function. The education minister is a first-time legislator from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

The couple got engaged a few weeks ago. Dr Jyoti Yadav is a 2019-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre and is currently posted as SP (Headquarters) in Mansa. She belongs to Gurugram in Haryana.In July last year, Mann got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who hails from Haryana’s Kurukshetra. It was Mann’s second marriage as he got divorced in 2015 and has two children from that marriage.

In October last year, party MLA from Sangrur, Narinder Kaur Bharaj (29) got married to party leader Mandeep Singh Lakhewal at Patiala village.

In January this year, party MLA from Fazilka Narinderpal Singh Sawna tied the knot with his schoolmate Khushboo Sawansukha. Same month, Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar (62) got married to Amandeep Kaur. In the coming months, AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand will be getting married to a Canadian permanent residency holder.

