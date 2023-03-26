Badrinath route bypass in limbo as Joshimath disaster calls for review

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: The construction of the Helang-Marwari bypass is in limbo as the technical investigation report of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is still pending. Work on the bypass, considered important from the point of view of Badrinath Yatra and strategic importance, has come to a standstill since the Joshimath land submergence disaster.

Once the construction of the Helang-bypass on the Badrinath Highway is completed, it will be easier for pilgrims and tourists visiting Chardham Yatra, Hemkund Sahib and Valley of Flowers along with the movement of an army in the China border area.

According to administrative sources, “The construction of about six km bypass in the foothills of Joshimath was approved by the Central government in the year 2021 under the All-Weather Road Project. The responsibility of construction of the bypass was entrusted to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).”

While the work of cutting about three kilometres of rock from Helang and about one kilometre from Marwari-end has been completed, bypass construction work has been stalled since January 5 due to land submergence in Joshimath.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Additional Secretary (Disaster Management) Dr Anand Srivastava said, “We are waiting for the expert report on the Helang-Marwari bypass from IIT Roorkee, after which further decision will be taken.

“Though IIT Roorkee had recently submitted a report, it has been asked to submit the report again due to factual error,” added Dr. Shrivastava. IIT Roorkee was supposed to report, ‘Will starting the bypass construction work not affect the land submergence-affected area in Joshimath’. IIT Roorkee has been asked to re-submit the report, as it was not “logical”.

