Home The Sunday Standard

Badrinath route bypass in limbo as Joshimath disaster calls for review

While the work of cutting about three kilometres of rock from Helang and about one kilometre from Marwari-end has been completed, bypass construction work has been stalled since January 5.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image of the Badrinath Dham used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)

DEHRADUN: The construction of the Helang-Marwari bypass is in limbo as the technical investigation report of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is still pending. Work on the bypass, considered important from the point of view of Badrinath Yatra and strategic importance, has come to a standstill since the Joshimath land submergence disaster.

Once the construction of the Helang-bypass on the Badrinath Highway is completed, it will be easier for pilgrims and tourists visiting Chardham Yatra, Hemkund Sahib and Valley of Flowers along with the movement of an army in the China border area.

According to administrative sources, “The construction of about six km bypass in the foothills of Joshimath was approved by the Central government in the year 2021 under the All-Weather Road Project. The responsibility of construction of the bypass was entrusted to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).”

While the work of cutting about three kilometres of rock from Helang and about one kilometre from Marwari-end has been completed, bypass construction work has been stalled since January 5 due to land submergence in Joshimath.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Additional Secretary (Disaster Management) Dr Anand Srivastava said, “We are waiting for the expert report on the Helang-Marwari bypass from IIT Roorkee, after which further decision will be taken.

“Though IIT Roorkee had recently submitted a report, it has been asked to submit the report again due to factual error,” added Dr. Shrivastava. IIT Roorkee was supposed to report, ‘Will starting the bypass construction work not affect the land submergence-affected area in Joshimath’. IIT Roorkee has been asked to re-submit the report, as it was not “logical”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roorkee Badrinath Yatra Joshimath
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp