BJP anti-OBC party, it’s stalling quota: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Shahid Faridi By

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the BJP’s attempt to give an anti-OBC twist to Rahul Gandhi’s controversial 2019 speech would not succeed as neither of the two fugitive businessmen referred to in the speech belong to the Other Backward Classes.

“The entire country knows that Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi belong to the upper caste. They do not belong to the OBC category. In any case, I have no doubt in my mind that the case against Rahul Gandhi was expedited not because he talked about these two fugitive businessmen. He has been ousted from Parliament because he asked questions about the relationship between Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Baghel said talking to this newspaper. He said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress would not stop asking questions “until we find the source of money in the offshore shell companies that invested heavily in Adani’s group in India.”

Baghel said: “I belong to an OBC caste and I say it with full conviction that the BJP is an anti-OBC party. My government in Chhattisgarh brought in a bill regarding OBC reservation in the state. This bill was passed unanimously in the state legislative assembly last year. But the BJP is stalling this OBC reservation by using the office of the Governor. The party has not allowed the Governor to sign the bill. Prime Minister Modi and his government are also opposed to the demand for a nationwide caste census because of which a large number of OBC communities across the country are deprived of reservation benefits. Now, these people are talking about OBCs.”

He said the fact that the case against Rahul Gandhi has everything to do with the Adani affair and the company’s wrongdoings exposed by the Hindenburg report is evident from the chronology of the case against him. “The case was filed in 2019 and has been lingering since. But it suddenly gained pace after Rahul Gandhi showed links between the Prime Minister and Gautam Adani during his speech in Parliament. The BJP was already shaken by the huge response Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra received. The BJP was desperate to distract the people of the country from the successful Yatra and the emergence of strong evidence of wrongdoing by the Adani group and its close links with the Prime Minister. The case against Rahul ji and his disqualification from the Lok Sabha is part of the BJP’s conspiracy to divert people’s attention from its failings.”

“I want to know why the Prime Minister is shying away from answering Rahul Gandhi’s questions on the Adani affair. The PM gave a long speech in Parliament. But there was no mention of the words Hindenburg and Adani. The whole country, including the entire Opposition, is asking the Prime Minister to explain his position. But he has refused to provide any answers,” Baghel said, adding, “The Prime Minister’s silence has given strength to our belief that there’s something wrong in the whole Adani affair. Lakhs of crores of rupees of our banks, insurance companies, and common people have been lost after the Hindenburg report. Are we wrong in asking the government to explain? As a responsible opposition, we are raising people’s issues. The government has not allowed Parliament to function as it does not have answers.”

