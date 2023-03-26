Home The Sunday Standard

BJP to build state headquarters in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 100 crore

Importantly, the old building of the state party HQ was constructed at around Rs  2 crore in 1991, while a BJP government headed by Sunderlal Patwa was in power.

Published: 26th March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:18 AM

BJP president JP Nadda will lay foundation of the new building in Bhopal | Express

BHOPAL: BJP national president JP Nadda, during his day-long stay in Bhopal, will lay the foundation of the new BJP state headquarters building today, besides other engaging in other activities, including addressing a gathering of party workers, seven months before the year-end assembly polls. As per key state BJP sources, the new BJP building which is likely to come up in a year and half is believed to incur expenditure of around Rs 75 crore to Rs 100 crore.

“The state-of-the-art building will be a ten-storeyed, which will be divided into three parts, including the Sankalp Sankul (main office), Samarpan Sankul (residence of top leaders) and Sahyog Sankul (residence of employees). It will also house an auditorium, having a seating capacity for more than 1000 persons,” a senior state BJP functionary told The New Indian Express on Friday.

To come up in an area of 1.15 lakh square ft, the new BJP state HQ building will have a parking facility for 400 plus vehicles. Solar Energy panels will be installed at the new office to power the new building through Green Energy. According to state BJP president VD Sharma, the construction of the new building is in line with the party’s decision (under the leadership of the present union minister and ex-national party president Amit Shah) to have party offices in each district of the country.

In that context only, our offices across the state are being renovated to have the latest facilities. “For a long time, the work of constructing a new building in place of the old building in Bhopal was pending. Now the work on constructing the new building is going to start. We hope that the new building with all state-of-the-art facilities will be ready in a year and a half.”

Importantly, the old building of the state party HQ was constructed at around Rs  2 crore in 1991, while a BJP government headed by Sunderlal Patwa was in power. It is located in the heart of Bhopal and has been dismantled to clear the way for the new building.

