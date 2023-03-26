Burnt bodies of 3 Mizoram villagers found

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: Police in Mizoram recovered the charred bodies of three persons, including a woman, from a forested area in Myanmar. The police said the trio were reported missing after they had left for Myanmar from their Ainak village in Mizoram’s Siaha district on March 19.

Inspector General of Police Lalbiakthanga Khiangte confirmed the recovery of the bodies. “We are investigating the case,” he told this newspaper but did not specify whether the authorities in Myanmar handed over the bodies to Indian authorities or the latter went to Myanmar for the same.

Police suspected that some people from Myanmar, who once worked for a militant organisation, had held the victims' hostage and killed them. The victims failed to return money to their killers, who are alleged arms smugglers. The India-Myanmar border has a Free Movement Regime which allows tribes living along the border to travel 16.

