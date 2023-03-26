Home The Sunday Standard

Burnt bodies of 3 Mizoram villagers found

Police suspected that some people from Myanmar, who once worked for a militant organisation, had held the victims' hostage and killed them.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

GUWAHATI: Police in Mizoram recovered the charred bodies of three persons, including a woman, from a forested area in Myanmar. The police said the trio were reported missing after they had left for Myanmar from their Ainak village in Mizoram’s Siaha district on March 19.

Inspector General of Police Lalbiakthanga Khiangte confirmed the recovery of the bodies. “We are investigating the case,” he told this newspaper but did not specify whether the authorities in Myanmar handed over the bodies to Indian authorities or the latter went to Myanmar for the same.

Police suspected that some people from Myanmar, who once worked for a militant organisation, had held the victims' hostage and killed them. The victims failed to return money to their killers, who are alleged arms smugglers. The India-Myanmar border has a Free Movement Regime which allows tribes living along the border to travel 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram charred bodies
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp