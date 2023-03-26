Home The Sunday Standard

Congress picks young guns for battle in BJP turf Dakshina Kannada

Published: 26th March 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

MANGALURU: Congress has taken a bold decision to replace old war horses with young blood for the upcoming assembly elections in Dakshina Kannada to taking on the formidable BJP. 

Mithun Rai and Rakshith Shivaram who figure in the first list are in their 30s and have replaced veterans like Abhayachandra Jain and Vasanth Bangera who took part in many elections from Moodbidri and Belthangady respectively. 

The party is likely to announce another couple of youngsters in the second list when the candidates for Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North and Puttur, will be announced.

Out of the candidates from the five assembly segments in the first list, three are first-timers - Krishnappa G (Sullia), Mithun Rai (Moodbidri) and Rakshith Shivaram (Belthangady). The others are B Ramanath Rai (Bantwal) and UT Khader (Mangaluru). The party also had plans to replace the 71-year-old Ramanath Rai but dropped the plans after the Bunt leader announced that it will be his last election.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the Grand Old party may go for new faces in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North and Puttur constituencies for which candidates are yet to be announced.

Sources said that it is almost clear that the party will go with Padmaraj R (Mangaluru South), Inayath Ali (Mangaluru North) and Ashok Rai (Puttur). 

