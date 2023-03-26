‘Delay in appointment of  judges impacts democracy’

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Days after Supreme Court collegium in its resolution took strong exception to the Centre withholding or overlooking the names recommended for appointment of judges, Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna, who is set to become the first women CJI in 2027, said such delay can have serious effects for democracy in general and judiciary in particular.

Speaking at the 5th Conference of Central Government Counsels of Southern States, organised in Bangalore, the judge said, “I must say in my most humble way that governmental or executive’s inaction or delay in critical matters concerning the judiciary such as appointment of judges would have serious effects for democracy in general and in judiciary in particular. In fact, in my humble view, there is a constitutional obligation upon the executive to effectively process appointments and transfer of judges recommended by the collegium of the SC within the earliest possible time so that there are no vacancies in court’s which could hamper effective judicial functioning. If empowerment of the judiciary is to be seriously considered then I would feel that the vacancies must be filled up and the transfers must be effected.” She also said that lingering vacancies hamper effective judicial functioning. Voicing for inclusion of more women judges and underscoring the need for manning the judiciary, she said that if more women are in the judiciary then the entire judiciary will be empowered.

“The judiciary at every level is required to be free and independent from bias. Very often we carry many bias within us. While there is no simple antidote to these biases, the one way of diversifying experiences in adjudication of court would be by having a heterogeneous judiciary and not just a homogeneous judiciary. Diversity is therefore an essential aspect in order to give it more legitimacy,” she said.

She further said one of the ways for diversity in the judiciary is to have more women in the bench. “Achieving equality for women judges at all levels is not just right of women, but for achieving just rule of law in society, women judges contribute to improving the quality of decision making and therefore i would say that the empowerment of judiciary by women is of vital significance.”

The judge said that fearless judges are necessary to ward off the executive pressure. She said, “The extent of the judiciary however relates to the men and women who form part of the judiciary. Therefore I would like to next come to the salient aspect of the manning of the judiciary. The adequate manning of the judiciary at all levels. Independent and fearless judges is necessary to ward off any semblance of interference from any quarter.”

