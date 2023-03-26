Fractured mandate will hurt progress, claims PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

G Subhash Chandra By

DAVANGERE: Calling the people of Karnataka to give a clear majority to BJP in the 2023 state assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told them that a fractured mandate would not help the progress of the state.

Addressing a large gathering at the concluding ceremony of BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at GMIT grounds on the outskirts of Davangere, Modi while referring to the Congress-JDS coalition government of 2018 before the BJP came to power in 2019, asked the party workers and the people of Karnataka to look back at what happened earlier due to a fractured mandate.

Today’s rally in Davanagere was spectacular. Highlighted the good government efforts by the Double Engine Sarkar for the benefit of Karnataka. Appealed to the people to bless our Party with a full majority government so we can add momentum to the ground we covered so far. pic.twitter.com/5H32KOoKEZ March 25, 2023

“Hence, a strong BJP government can work for a better Karnataka,” he said.

PM Modi took a dig at the 2018 Congress- JD(S) coalition government which did not support the Kissan Samman Yojana during their regime and said they lacked the subsequent development and take-off provided by the double engine BJP government from 2019 onwards when BJP was able to take the reins of the Karnataka government.

He urged the party workers to work hard for the next three months and reach out to the nook and corner of their neighbourhood to ensure that BJP forms a government with a majority. “If you people want me to serve in every village, town and city of this state, then you have to install a strong BJP government in Karnataka,” he said.

Those who ruled for years preferred politics of perception. We prefer politics of performance. pic.twitter.com/ilEoQfvuNa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2023

“The entire world is looking towards India and praising our works, and this is because of the strength of your vote. Now you reach out to every household in your booths and give information about our programmes. In 10 days, I will be back in Karnataka and take stock of your works,” he told the workers. “The entire world is looking towards India, and India is looking towards Karnataka, as we have given a good government during the last three-and-a-half years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with BMRCL women staffers during the inauguration of Metro from Whitefield to KR Puram, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

Even after the pandemic struck the country, Karnataka stood first in attracting FDI and taking up various developmental works,” Modi said.

“A strong government will remove nepotism and corruption, which a fractured government will bring. Hence, elect BJP,” he urged the people. “Karnataka has seen opportunistic and selfish governments for a long time, which has affected the state. That’s why BJP’s stable government is needed for the development of the state,” the prime minister said.

People dream of lotuses blooming: PM

The prime minister said, “Congress says Modi Teri Qabr Khudegi (Modi your grave will be dug) but they don’t know that the people of Karnataka have a dream which is Modi Tera Kamal Khilega (Modi your lotus will bloom). He said lotus is the symbol of prosperity. “We the workers have to take a pledge to ensure that the BJP comes to power with full majority,” he said

