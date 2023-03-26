Gehlot’s battle with Shekhawat reaches a tipping point

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: The battle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has reached a critical point. On one hand, Shekhawat has moved the Rajasthan High Court for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the Rs 900-crore Sanjeevni Cooperative Society scam.

The Union minister is an accused in the case. On the other hand, in Shekhawat’s defamation case, a Delhi court has ordered a probe into Gehlot’s alleged remarks against Shekhawat and his family in the Sanjeevni Cooperative Society scam. Gehlot had allegedly claimed that not only Shekhawat but his father, mother and other family members were also involved in the scam.

Singh had filed a defamation case against Gehlot. The political atmosphere has heated up after Shekhawat filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for anticipatory bail. Shekhawat’s petition has been registered in the Rajasthan High Court on March 17th and it has been filed under a miscellaneous criminal petition that provides interim relief to avoid arrest.

In his petition, Shekhawat has argued that since Sanjeevni Credit Cooperative Society is a multistate operation this investigation ought to be given to the CBI. The hearing date for this petition is yet to be fixed.

There was a scam of over Rs 900 crore in Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society where the earnings of thousands of people were in jeopardy. This case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police since August 2019. The Delhi Crime Branch is also questioning Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma in the phone tapping case.

JAIPUR: The battle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has reached a critical point. On one hand, Shekhawat has moved the Rajasthan High Court for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the Rs 900-crore Sanjeevni Cooperative Society scam. The Union minister is an accused in the case. On the other hand, in Shekhawat’s defamation case, a Delhi court has ordered a probe into Gehlot’s alleged remarks against Shekhawat and his family in the Sanjeevni Cooperative Society scam. Gehlot had allegedly claimed that not only Shekhawat but his father, mother and other family members were also involved in the scam. Singh had filed a defamation case against Gehlot. The political atmosphere has heated up after Shekhawat filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for anticipatory bail. Shekhawat’s petition has been registered in the Rajasthan High Court on March 17th and it has been filed under a miscellaneous criminal petition that provides interim relief to avoid arrest.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In his petition, Shekhawat has argued that since Sanjeevni Credit Cooperative Society is a multistate operation this investigation ought to be given to the CBI. The hearing date for this petition is yet to be fixed. There was a scam of over Rs 900 crore in Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society where the earnings of thousands of people were in jeopardy. This case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police since August 2019. The Delhi Crime Branch is also questioning Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma in the phone tapping case.