Home The Sunday Standard

Gehlot’s battle with Shekhawat reaches a tipping point

Gehlot had allegedly claimed that not only Shekhawat but his father, mother and other family members were also involved in the scam.

Published: 26th March 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

A file photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: The battle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has reached a critical point. On one hand, Shekhawat has moved the Rajasthan High Court for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the Rs 900-crore Sanjeevni Cooperative Society scam.

The Union minister is an accused in the case. On the other hand, in Shekhawat’s defamation case, a Delhi court has ordered a probe into Gehlot’s alleged remarks against Shekhawat and his family in the Sanjeevni Cooperative Society scam. Gehlot had allegedly claimed that not only Shekhawat but his father, mother and other family members were also involved in the scam.

Singh had filed a defamation case against Gehlot. The political atmosphere has heated up after Shekhawat filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for anticipatory bail. Shekhawat’s petition has been registered in the Rajasthan High Court on March 17th and it has been filed under a miscellaneous criminal petition that provides interim relief to avoid arrest.

In his petition, Shekhawat has argued that since Sanjeevni Credit Cooperative Society is a multistate operation this investigation ought to be given to the CBI. The hearing date for this petition is yet to be fixed.

There was a scam of over Rs  900 crore in Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society where the earnings of thousands of people were in jeopardy. This case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police since August 2019. The Delhi Crime Branch is also questioning Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma in the phone tapping case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Shekhawat
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp