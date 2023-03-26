India to host SCO Summit in Delhi in July

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: India will be hosting its first Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Delhi in July.

"India became an SCO member in 2017 and this is the first time we will host the heads of state summit in July and will fulfil the role of an active and constructive member of the organisation,’’ said Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi.

For the upcoming Foreign Ministers meet, Lekhi said most foreign ministers of member states of SCO have confirmed their participation, however, confirmation from foreign ministers of China and Pakistan is awaited.

Most countries barring Pakistan have attended the SCO in-person meetings held across India. Ahead of the Summit important meetings will be held including the National Security Advisors meeting on March 29th, the Defence Ministers meeting which will take place in Delhi on April 27th -28th and foreign ministers meet in Goa on May 4th-5th.

Pakistan has so far attended SCO meets virtually. During the SCO Chief Justices meeting (March 10th) Pakistan was downgraded. Pakistan also attended the Power Ministers meet and another on shared Buddhist heritage.

Recently, Pakistan pulled out of an SCO Armed Forces Contribution in Military, Medical, Healthcare and Pandemics meeting after the Indian side objected to its use of maps that showed Kashmir as its territory.

The seminar was meant to share best practices in military medical, healthcare and pandemic preparedness. The topic was chosen based on the efforts made by various armed services in combating Covid by supplying isolation units, and emergency healthcare equipment and aiding in vaccination programmes in isolated places.

On March 15, Pakistan’s new Charge d’Affaires Salman Sharif attended a meeting of Heads of Ministries and Departments of SCO member states responsible for the development of physical culture and sports. And on March 17, Pakistan attended the SCO Tourism meet in Kashi virtually.

The SCO, founded over 20 years ago, comprises eight member countries, including Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. This grouping covers over 60 per cent of the Eurasian landmass, 40 per cent of the world population, and 30 per cent of the global GDP.

The member states include India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kygystan, Tajikstan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Iran is likely to become a member this year.

There are SCO dialogue partners which include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt are also expected to become dialogue partners.

NEW DELHI: India will be hosting its first Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Delhi in July. "India became an SCO member in 2017 and this is the first time we will host the heads of state summit in July and will fulfil the role of an active and constructive member of the organisation,’’ said Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi. For the upcoming Foreign Ministers meet, Lekhi said most foreign ministers of member states of SCO have confirmed their participation, however, confirmation from foreign ministers of China and Pakistan is awaited.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Most countries barring Pakistan have attended the SCO in-person meetings held across India. Ahead of the Summit important meetings will be held including the National Security Advisors meeting on March 29th, the Defence Ministers meeting which will take place in Delhi on April 27th -28th and foreign ministers meet in Goa on May 4th-5th. Pakistan has so far attended SCO meets virtually. During the SCO Chief Justices meeting (March 10th) Pakistan was downgraded. Pakistan also attended the Power Ministers meet and another on shared Buddhist heritage. Recently, Pakistan pulled out of an SCO Armed Forces Contribution in Military, Medical, Healthcare and Pandemics meeting after the Indian side objected to its use of maps that showed Kashmir as its territory. The seminar was meant to share best practices in military medical, healthcare and pandemic preparedness. The topic was chosen based on the efforts made by various armed services in combating Covid by supplying isolation units, and emergency healthcare equipment and aiding in vaccination programmes in isolated places. On March 15, Pakistan’s new Charge d’Affaires Salman Sharif attended a meeting of Heads of Ministries and Departments of SCO member states responsible for the development of physical culture and sports. And on March 17, Pakistan attended the SCO Tourism meet in Kashi virtually. The SCO, founded over 20 years ago, comprises eight member countries, including Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. This grouping covers over 60 per cent of the Eurasian landmass, 40 per cent of the world population, and 30 per cent of the global GDP. The member states include India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kygystan, Tajikstan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Iran is likely to become a member this year. There are SCO dialogue partners which include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt are also expected to become dialogue partners.