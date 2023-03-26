Home The Sunday Standard

‘L-G plotted to stop power subsidy’: Delhi CM

File related to the scheme was deliberately not sent to the Cabinet, contends Delhi CM

Published: 26th March 2023

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that a conspiracy was afoot to terminate the power subsidy scheme in the national capital and said his government would not let it succeed. On Friday, Power Minister Atishi had alleged in the Assembly that officials were trying to stop the power subsidy scheme at the behest of Lt Governor VK Saxena. “Conspiracies are being hatched to stop the free electricity scheme in Delhi. But we will not allow their conspiracy to succeed.

Kejriwal will be found standing like a rock for the rights of the people of Delhi. L-G saheb, please do not say later that dignities are being breached,” Kejriwal tweeted. Earlier this week, Saxena -- in an apparent reference to his relationship with the AAP dispensation that has been aggressively attacking him over a range of issues -- had said that the ‘dignity of speech’ was breached in recent times.

Speaking in the House on the issue, Atishi had said, “It seems that the chief secretary and officials are conspiring... to stop the power subsidy at the behest of L-G Saxena.

A file in this regard was sent to the chief secretary with directions that it should be sent to the Cabinet within 15 days. Today, it is March 24 and the file is yet to come to me. Instead of sending the file to the chief minister, the file was sent to the chief secretary.” Speaker Ram Niwas Goel then referred the matter to the Standing Commi t tee on Public Facilities.

A Raj Niwas official denied the allegations and said that the AAP govt and its functionaries were making baseless and misleading statements after getting caught red-handed in the act of providing undue financial favours to private DISCOMS in the name of poor people.

“L-G never asked the AAP government to withdraw the subsidy. He has repeatedly said that the benefit must be given to the poor but not to private power companies,” he added. He said that the Delhi chief secretary had submitted a report to the chief minister as well as the L-G pointing out that the Power Department was not following DERC’s statutory advice on subsidy being paid to the DISCOMS. “If the DERC directive is followed, it will save the govt Rs 300 crore,” he said.

