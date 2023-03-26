Home The Sunday Standard

Multiple panels formed, yet Centre flip-flops on banning toxic pesticides

Later the Industry body filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court and got a stay on the ban order.

Published: 26th March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers spraying pesticides in a field.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: India recently removed a ban on 24 pesticides, raising concerns of environmentalists. Before that, it continued to ban only three pesticides. The recent decision is a U-turn by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (MoAFW) from its May 2020 decision to ban all 27 pesticides.

Meanwhile, a couple of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court asking for a complete ban on the use and manufacture of all 27 pesticides, as recommended by two expert committees.

The MoAFW formed a committee headed by scientist Dr Anupam Varma in August 2013 to examine the justification of its continued use. Later, another 66 pesticides were added. Dr. Varma submitted reports in December 2015 in four volumes in which the committee categorically recommended a ban on 13 pesticides out of 66. Six of them were to be phased out by 2020. The reports recommended the use 18 pesticides while suggesting data requirement for 27 pesticides.

“If I remember correctly, our committee didn’t find data to take any call on those 27 pesticides and urged the government to provide field use data by 2017,” Varma told this newspaper.

Later, the pesticides industry association made objections to the committee’s recommendations. Then, in 2017, the government formed another Dr SK Malhotra Committee. The committee recommended the 
continued ban on 27 pesticides in 2018.

After that, another sub-committee was formed by the pesticide Registration Committee (RC) -- an apex body to regulate pesticides in India – to review 27 pesticides under Dr SK Khurana. Based on Khurana observation, MoFAW issued a draft notification to ban pesticides in May 2020.

Later the Industry body filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court and got a stay on the ban order.
“It is a story of review committee after review committee and the industry’s delaying tactics,” says Vipin Saini, an independent pesticide expert.

"Besides the removal of ban, we also recommended changing the label of eight pesticides," said Rajendran.

While experts disagree over the idea of change in labels on pesticides. "Recommendation for change of labelling a fraud act to hide its risk," says Dr Vipin Bhatnagar, Ex FAO-Expert panel member on pesticides specification. He said farmers use it as per local dealers direct them to use. "Pesticides should be banned or only allowed to be used under government supervision like some fumigants," said Bhatnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pesticide Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Supreme Court
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp