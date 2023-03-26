People consuming junk food regularly suffer from digestive issues: Survey

NEW DELHI: People consuming junk food every day tend to suffer more from digestive and gut issues, with acidity and heartburn being the most common issues for both men and women, according to a survey. After intense suffering due to digestive problems, many, however, modify their lifestyles by including physical activity or changing diet in order to recover good health, the study said, adding that the issue has prompted many to switch to natural, chemically-free fresh dairy products.

Those who consumed fast food – ultra-processed food (UPF) high in sugar, salt and fat – every week (63 per cent) and every day (19 per cent) may start suffering from health issues, including mental health issues like anxiety, poor memory, lack of energy, fatigue or mood swings (40 per cent), hair and skin problems compared to those who avoided junk food. The survey, conducted among 2,017 people aged 25-50 years in three metro cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru – found that 70 per cent of the people suffer from some digestive and gut health problems.

The study conducted by the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) Mumbai Chapter, and Country Delight, a tech-driven farm-fresh-to-home consumer brand, said those in the age group of 35-44 years suffered more from these digestive problems on consuming junk food. While men complained more of acidity, heartburn, gas and indigestion, women suffered from stomach aches, apart from acidity and heartburn, constipation, bloating, acid reflux and chest pain.

“People lead busy lifestyles, and junk food is the quickest and most convenient. It is often tempting and easy to access such food. We found the ease of access (31 per cent) one of the aspects customers look for when purchasing food for their daily diet,” Naaznin Husein, National Executive Committee Member-IDA, and former President IDA Mumbai Chapter, said.

Around 37 per cent changed their eating habits because they wanted to shed extra kilos, while 21 per cent did it on the instruction of their dietician. While 67 per cent changed their lifestyle by modifying their eating habits, there were 16 per cent, mostly men in the age group of 45-50 years, who didn’t make any change. It was found that those facing the problem daily tend to take over-the-counter medication or visit a doctor significantly more than others who consumed it less. But to relieve their digestive troubles, most people depended on home remedies – 55 per cent. It is followed by physical exercise (51 per cent) and avoiding fast food.

Age group of 35-44 yrs more susceptible

The study conducted by the Indian Dietetic Association and Country Delight, a tech-driven farm-fresh-to-home consumer brand, said those in the age group of 35-44 years suffered more from digestive problems on consuming junk food.

NEW DELHI: People consuming junk food every day tend to suffer more from digestive and gut issues, with acidity and heartburn being the most common issues for both men and women, according to a survey. After intense suffering due to digestive problems, many, however, modify their lifestyles by including physical activity or changing diet in order to recover good health, the study said, adding that the issue has prompted many to switch to natural, chemically-free fresh dairy products. Those who consumed fast food – ultra-processed food (UPF) high in sugar, salt and fat – every week (63 per cent) and every day (19 per cent) may start suffering from health issues, including mental health issues like anxiety, poor memory, lack of energy, fatigue or mood swings (40 per cent), hair and skin problems compared to those who avoided junk food. The survey, conducted among 2,017 people aged 25-50 years in three metro cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru – found that 70 per cent of the people suffer from some digestive and gut health problems. The study conducted by the Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) Mumbai Chapter, and Country Delight, a tech-driven farm-fresh-to-home consumer brand, said those in the age group of 35-44 years suffered more from these digestive problems on consuming junk food. While men complained more of acidity, heartburn, gas and indigestion, women suffered from stomach aches, apart from acidity and heartburn, constipation, bloating, acid reflux and chest pain. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “People lead busy lifestyles, and junk food is the quickest and most convenient. It is often tempting and easy to access such food. We found the ease of access (31 per cent) one of the aspects customers look for when purchasing food for their daily diet,” Naaznin Husein, National Executive Committee Member-IDA, and former President IDA Mumbai Chapter, said. Around 37 per cent changed their eating habits because they wanted to shed extra kilos, while 21 per cent did it on the instruction of their dietician. While 67 per cent changed their lifestyle by modifying their eating habits, there were 16 per cent, mostly men in the age group of 45-50 years, who didn’t make any change. It was found that those facing the problem daily tend to take over-the-counter medication or visit a doctor significantly more than others who consumed it less. But to relieve their digestive troubles, most people depended on home remedies – 55 per cent. It is followed by physical exercise (51 per cent) and avoiding fast food. Age group of 35-44 yrs more susceptible The study conducted by the Indian Dietetic Association and Country Delight, a tech-driven farm-fresh-to-home consumer brand, said those in the age group of 35-44 years suffered more from digestive problems on consuming junk food.