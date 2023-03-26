Home The Sunday Standard

Petition in SC challenges provision of automatic disqualification of MPs

The plea states that Members have the right of freedom of speech and expression of millions of supporters who have elected them and voted for their political party.

Published: 26th March 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Friday, March 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A day after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, a plea has been filed in Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of section 8(3) of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 according to which an MP  convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more faces automatic disqualification from the date of his conviction which shall further continue for six years after his release.

In her plea, Aabha Muralidharan has argued that the law in question restrains MPs from freely discharging their duties cast upon them by the voters of their respective constituencies, which goes against the principles of democracy.“The present scenario provides a blanket disqualification, irrespective of the nature, gravity, and seriousness of the offences, against the concerned Member,” the plea states.

“The intent of the legislature while laying down the said Act of 1951 was to disqualify the elected members who upon commission of serious/ heinous offences are convicted by the Hon’ble courts and hence are liable to be disqualified,” the plea states. Terming MPs as “voice of the people”, the plea states that Members have the right of freedom of speech and expression of millions of supporters who have elected them and voted for their political party.

“Right under Article 19(1)(a) enjoyed by the Member of the Parliament is an extension of the voice of millions of his supporters. If the offence under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC, which just technically has a maximum punishment of 2 years, is not removed singularly from the sweeping effect of the judgment in Lily Thomas case, it will have a chilling effect on the right of representation of the citizens,” it added.

