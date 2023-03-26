Shah pays tributes to CRPF men on Raising Day at Maoist hub Bastar

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised its 84th annual Raising Day in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, the third venue outside Delhi to hold such an event, on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest during the occasion that witnessed the participation of nine contingents of CRPF, as the event reverberated with a lively message on its glorious history, women's empowerment and further strengthening the connection of the forces with the local population.

Shah paid tributes to the personnel at Shaheed Smarak and later took a salute from the nine marching contingents at the Karanpur base camp, the headquarters of 201 and 204 CoBRA battalion of the CRPF, some 18 km from the Jagdalpur city of Bastar.

The event also saw the culmination (flag-in) of the 75 CRPF women ‘Daredevils’ who embarked on ‘women empowerment mission on bikes covering over 1800 km from Delhi to Bastar besides the recognition and awards conferred on the members of CRPF followed by the cultural show.

The CRPF, which earlier planned to celebrate its Raising Day on March 19, had to extend the programme apparently owing to security reasons, though no official reason was given.

The seven districts in Bastar zone have the presence of Maoists. The union home minister eulogised the versatile roles, accomplishments and growth of the central paramilitary forces in the country since March 1950 when the first CRPF battalion was created.

