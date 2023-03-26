Siddaramaiah, Muniyappa in Congress first list for Karnataka assembly elections

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: The Congress party on Saturday released its first list of 124 candidates for the assembly elections to be held in May. Prominent among the candidates are Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, former union minister KH Muniyappa and nonagenarian leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Here is the first list of Congress candidates finalised by the CEC for the forthcoming Karnataka assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/MeySmYLPev — Congress (@INCIndia) March 25, 2023

The party has okayed Varuna constituency in Mysuru district for Siddaramaiah, thereby clearing the confusion, for now, over his choice of “safe” seat. This means, Yathindra, who won from Varuna in 2018 elections, will sacrifice this seat for his father. The party has not given him an alternative seat. Interestingly, the Badami constituency, which Siddaramaiah represents in the assembly, and Kolar, from where he is keen on contesting now, remain open.

According to sources in the party, the possibility of Siddaramaiah changing his decision at the last minute cannot be ruled out as the BJP top brass, especially Amit Shah, will scout for a formidable candidate against the CLP leader to restrict him to a single constituency.

Muniyappa, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kolar, is all set to make his debut in state politics by contesting from Devanahalli. A Dalit SC Left leader, Muniyappa may throw his hat in the ring if the “Dalit CM” issue crops up in the event of the Grand Old Party coming to power on its own or with an alliance. “I will not restrict myself to Devanahalli, but will campaign for the party’s candidates in other constituencies as well,” he asserted, hinting at bringing his community’s votes for the party.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who is 91, continues to be the party’s nominee for Davanagere South. While his son SS Mallikarjun, former minister, will contest from Davanagere North.

Considering the loyalty of KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana, who passed away a few days ago, the party declared his son Darshan’s candidature for the Nanjangud seat. At 29, Darshan is the youngest among the Congress candidates. Kushtagi constituency, which has over 50,000 Kuruba voters, is given to Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur though he offered to sacrifice it to Siddaramaiah.

Slapping episode: PM condemns Siddaramaiah

Taking a dig at Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah for allegedly slapping a party worker in Badami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that those who cannot respect their own party workers cannot be expected to respect others.

“In BJP, all are equal and for me each worker from Karnataka is my friend, colleague and a brother... this attitude is not present in all parties,” the PM said.

