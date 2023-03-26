Home The Sunday Standard

TPSC question paper leak: A shot in the arm for Congress?

Various student JACs and unemployed organisations have planned a two-day deeksha in the Osmania University, which played a crucial role in the Telangana statehood movement.

Published: 26th March 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy.(File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) question paper leak has come as a shot in the arm for the Telangana Congress leaders, especially TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, allowing them the opportunity to champion the cause of unemployed youth in the state. 

Ever since the question paper leak case broke, Revanth has become a driving force for unemployed youths and students, leaving no chance to link IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao with it, by alleging that his PA Tirupati had a role in it.

The Special Investigation Team led by AR Srinivas issued a notice to both Revanth and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to submit proof regarding the allegations they levelled on Rama Rao and others, and the TPCC chief appeared before the SIT on Thursday. However, Sanjay preferred to avoid appearing before the SIT.

Political analysts point out that Revanth shrewdly mentioned the Andhra origins of TSPSC employee Praveen Kumar, who is from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, and that SIT chief AR Srinivas is from Vijayawada. 

Various student JACs and unemployed organisations have planned a two-day deeksha in Osmania University, which played a crucial role in the Telangana statehood movement. These student unions invited Revanth to participate in the deeksha, indicating that many students and unemployed unions are moving towards Congress as well as Revanth Reddy.

Congress filed a petition in the High Court against the SIT investigation in the TSPSC paper leak issue and requested a CBI probe. Responding to the Congress petition, the High Court ordered the SIT to submit a status report on the investigation done so far by April 11.  Revanth and AICC national legal cell leader Vivek Tankha personally were in the High Court during the hearing on the Congress petition, indicating the importance the Congress is attaching to the paper leak case.

Around 40 lakh unemployed individuals are affected by the TSPSC paper leakage issue directly and indirectly, which may have a considerable impact on the election. Revanth is trying to drive these 40 lakh unemployed individuals to work against the incumbent BRS government in the upcoming elections. 

