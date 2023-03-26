Transitions in truth

Anu Kuruvilla By

Society is generally not welcoming of change. And, it can even vent its anger at attempts to alter its very nature, perception, and moral and mental conditioning. The mind-numbing reticence to assimilate the third gender into the modern milieu is a case in point.

It takes grit and determination to break these shackles and shine a beacon of light into the ethical underbelly of unreason and righteous indignation. The warriors of change must bear the wounds of

millennia of ignorance and misunderstanding to win their battles.

When 27-year-old Padma Lakshmi got enrolled as a lawyer on March 19, gifting Kerala its first transgender lawyer, she set an example for others in her community. It was also a call for acceptance. Her secret recipe for success? Positivity, and tons of it!

“Not thinking about the negatives that life throws at you will help you maintain a healthy frame of mind. That has been my mantra from very early on. I became so focused on the positives of life that I was never fazed by the people’s discriminatory attitude,” she says.

Padma, who did her three-year LLB course at Ernakulam Government Law College, was never one to let negative comments or incidents dampen her spirit. “I always had positive thoughts and that helped me achieve my goal,” she says, beaming with pride.

“It is often said that law and justice are for the powerful and the wealthy. So, where do the poor and the marginalised figure in all this? I am talking about the Madhus (Madhu was a tribal youth who was beaten to death in Palakkad in 2018) of the world. I aim to help these people find their voice."

"Help them get justice. Of course, many people are fighting for these people and I am not trying to negate their work. I want to become one such person,” stresses the young lawyer.

She says, “And on realising that grasping the nuances of the laws of the land would go a long way in helping the marginalised, I decided to do my LLB.” This was after she graduated in BSc physics from Bharata Mata College Thrikakkara, Ernakulam. “I took the first steps towards achieving my goal when I joined the Government Law College in 2019. I am a native of Ernakulam and live with my parents in Edapally,” says Padma, who has two elder sisters.

Her sense of gratitude amplifies her positivity. “Throughout my academic journey and gender transition, my parents have been my strong supporters and backers. They have been a pillar of strength. Of course, many people played important roles over the years in my journey, both academic and otherwise,” says Padma, who hails from a middle-class family.

She presently has no plans to pursue higher studies. “This is a budding stage in my career. And there is a lot to grasp. I want to learn how to present cases and gain knowledge on court proceedings. That is now my goal. After that, I am planning to appear for the judicial examination.”

Padma began her transition to womanhood in 2019. “I wanted a job or a career to support myself once I complete my transition. I did not want to burden or become a source of worry for my parents. They had early knowledge of my inclination and stood by me.” Padma’s father retired from Cochin Shipyard and her mother is a clerk at an advocate’s office.

“I earned the money for my medical expenses [incurred for the transition process] doing part-time jobs,” says Padma who wants to be an inspiration for others. If you have the desire, you will be able to achieve your goals, she adds. Padma Lakshmi was one of the around 1,500 law graduates who were enrolled at an event organised by the Bar Council of India last Sunday.

