Home The Sunday Standard

Union Home Minister to unveil Sardar Patel statue at Gorta on March 26

Gorta (B) village was known as the place of the patriots and was used to fight against the Razakars.

Published: 26th March 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

KALABURAGI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel at Gorta (B) village of Hulsoor taluk near Basavakalyan town on Sunday, March 26, as the countdown for the announcement of the calendar of events for the elections to the State Legislative Assembly has begun.

With the unveiling of the statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gorta (B), the construction work of the Martyrs’ Memorial will get a boost.

Though India got independence on 15th August-1947, the Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State (which also included the present five districts of Kalyana Karnataka) was not ready to merge his state with independent India. 

Nizam’s private army, which was popularly called ‘Razakars’, used to torture patriots who were in favour of merging the erstwhile Hyderabad State with independent India. Clashes took place between the Razakars and patriots frequently in the entire Hyderabad State and the Razakars massacred patriots at many places.

Gorta (B) village was known as the place of the patriots and was used to fight against the Razakars. On May 9 of 1948, Razakars, under the captainship of M  A Mastan attacked Gorta (B) village with a big 
force. 

Though the villagers retaliated by opening fire by hiding in the building of Mahadevappa Dumani, as the Razakars were more powerful, they massacred about 180 patriots including women and children of Gorta (B) village near Lakshmi temple. Subsequently, Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel decided to liberate the erstwhile 
Hyderabad State from the clutches of the Nizams and sent the Indian army for an operation against the Nizams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel Gorta (B) village
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp