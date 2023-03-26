Union Home Minister to unveil Sardar Patel statue at Gorta on March 26

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel at Gorta (B) village of Hulsoor taluk near Basavakalyan town on Sunday, March 26, as the countdown for the announcement of the calendar of events for the elections to the State Legislative Assembly has begun.

With the unveiling of the statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gorta (B), the construction work of the Martyrs’ Memorial will get a boost.

Though India got independence on 15th August-1947, the Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State (which also included the present five districts of Kalyana Karnataka) was not ready to merge his state with independent India.

Nizam’s private army, which was popularly called ‘Razakars’, used to torture patriots who were in favour of merging the erstwhile Hyderabad State with independent India. Clashes took place between the Razakars and patriots frequently in the entire Hyderabad State and the Razakars massacred patriots at many places.

Gorta (B) village was known as the place of the patriots and was used to fight against the Razakars. On May 9 of 1948, Razakars, under the captainship of M A Mastan attacked Gorta (B) village with a big

force.

Though the villagers retaliated by opening fire by hiding in the building of Mahadevappa Dumani, as the Razakars were more powerful, they massacred about 180 patriots including women and children of Gorta (B) village near Lakshmi temple. Subsequently, Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel decided to liberate the erstwhile

Hyderabad State from the clutches of the Nizams and sent the Indian army for an operation against the Nizams.

KALABURAGI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel at Gorta (B) village of Hulsoor taluk near Basavakalyan town on Sunday, March 26, as the countdown for the announcement of the calendar of events for the elections to the State Legislative Assembly has begun. With the unveiling of the statue of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gorta (B), the construction work of the Martyrs’ Memorial will get a boost. Though India got independence on 15th August-1947, the Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State (which also included the present five districts of Kalyana Karnataka) was not ready to merge his state with independent India. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nizam’s private army, which was popularly called ‘Razakars’, used to torture patriots who were in favour of merging the erstwhile Hyderabad State with independent India. Clashes took place between the Razakars and patriots frequently in the entire Hyderabad State and the Razakars massacred patriots at many places. Gorta (B) village was known as the place of the patriots and was used to fight against the Razakars. On May 9 of 1948, Razakars, under the captainship of M A Mastan attacked Gorta (B) village with a big force. Though the villagers retaliated by opening fire by hiding in the building of Mahadevappa Dumani, as the Razakars were more powerful, they massacred about 180 patriots including women and children of Gorta (B) village near Lakshmi temple. Subsequently, Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel decided to liberate the erstwhile Hyderabad State from the clutches of the Nizams and sent the Indian army for an operation against the Nizams.