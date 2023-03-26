Home The Sunday Standard

Union minister Giriraj Singh acquitted in Rail Roko case

The matter was transferred to the special MP-MLA court in Muzaffarpur for hearing later.

Published: 26th March 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:20 AM

Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo|PTI)

PATNA: Two days after the conviction of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname case by a Surat court, Muzaffarpur’s special MP-MLA court on Saturday acquitted Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh and others in the 2014 train disruption case.

Besides Singh, the court also acquitted 22 others, including MP Veena Devi and two former ministers Ram Surat Rai and Suresh Kumar Sharma due to lack of evidence against them.

The BJP launched ‘Rail Roko’ agitation in protest against the denial of special category status to Bihar in 2014. An FIR was lodged against Singh and others at Sonpur GRP in Saran district for holding demonstrations on railway trains in support of their demand.

The matter was transferred to the special MP-MLA court in Muzaffarpur for hearing later. All the accused were present in the court when the court pronounced its judgment.

