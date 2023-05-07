Home The Sunday Standard

Bad weather conditions fail to dampen spirit of Char Dham pilgrims

The government has banned the movement of vehicles during nighttime for the Char Dham pilgrims. (Photo | PTI)

DEHRADUN: Despite persistent adverse weather and frequent disruptions in the hill areas of Uttarakhand, the enthusiasm among Char Dham pilgrims remains undiminished. The government has banned the movement of vehicles during nighttime for Gangotri and Yamunotri. Citing the safety of the pilgrims, the movement of vehicles has been banned from 10 pm to 4 am.

“Only goods and emergency vehicles will be allowed on the route. The movement of devotees has been restricted from Jhala, the main stop of Gangotri Dham, from Bhatwadi, at 8.30 pm and from Nagun from 10 pm,” said Arpan Yaduvanshi, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police.

Similar restrictions have also been placed on the movement of vehicles after 9 pm at Jankichatti, the main stop of Yamunotri Dham. Keeping in mind the hilly and sensitive areas along the Yatra route, Uttarkashi Police has banned the night operation of vehicles coming towards Yamunotri, the first stop of the Chardham Yatra and the second halt at Gangotri.

