Bajrang Dal was identified as fringe element by BJP: Jairam Ramesh

The real meaning of the double-engine government of the BJP is that one will rule sitting in Delhi as prime minister and the other will rule in Karnataka as his puppet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)

BELAGAVI: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said, “The BJP, which had banned Sri Ram Sene in Goa, had no right to speak about the Congress’ decision on banning the Bajrang Dal.” 

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, Ramesh said, “Bajrang Dal and Bajrang Bali are different. We too worship Bajrang Bali, but announced the banning of Bajrang Dal, which was identified as a fringe element by the BJP itself. The then chief minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar, had banned Sri Ram Sene in Goa, even as Narendra Modi was the Prime Minister. The ban was renewed by the next chief minister. Modi, who observed complete silence then, is now speaking loudly about the Bajrang Dal.”  

“The real meaning of the double-engine government of the BJP is that one will rule sitting in Delhi as prime minister and the other will rule in Karnataka as his puppet. It is not a double-engine, but a ‘trouble-engine government. It is the election to the Assembly not for the prime minister, but ironically the Prime Minister of India and the Union Home Minister are campaigning for party candidates in Karnataka, whereas Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who are not part of the Centre, are campaigning in the state.”

“The people of the state identified the real face of the BJP government from Belagavi, when a civic works contractor here exposed the ‘40% commission’ demand by the government, and took his own life. The people are fed up with this ‘40%-commission government’ and have decided to reject this ‘shoot loot government’ and support the Congress in full majority,” Ramesh claimed.

