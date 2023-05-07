Congress leader alleges graft of Rs 100 crore AI camera deal in Kerala

Express News Service By

KOCHI: Intensifying his attack against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the corruption linked to the acquisition and setting up of AI cameras under the Safe Kerala project would surpass Rs 100 crore.

Satheesan alleged that Prakash Babu, father-in-law of CM’s son, had attended a meeting of the consortium of companies for the project. “He termed it a ‘dream project’ while speaking at the meeting,” said Satheesan.

He said the commercial proposal of Rs 57 crore submitted by Trois, one of the companies enlisted for technical support for the Safe Kerala project, was higher than the market rates. “Besides, the system proposed was outdated. The entire system, including the cameras, control room, annual maintenance, and furniture, would cost not more than Rs 45 crore. However, the tender was awarded for Rs 151 crore.

Hence, there is corruption to the tune of more than Rs 100 crore in the project,” he said.

At a press conference at the party district headquarters in Kochi on Saturday, Satheesan said the owner of Presadio Technologies Pvt Ltd, a company that won the sub-contract of the project, had not denied claims regarding the presence of Prakash Babu at the meeting.

Responding to the claims of Industries Minister P Rajeeve in this regard, Satheesan said if an inquiry by an appropriate agency is ordered, he will produce evidence to prove that Prakash Babu had attended the meeting.

“I challenge the government to tell the truth whether any of the companies that had withdrawn from the consortium later approached Prakash Babu to get their investments back,” he said.

Satheesan alleged that Al Hind, a company that was ousted from the contract had written to the Industries Principal Secretary on October 23, 2021, about the alleged lack of transparency in the project.

“Hence, any probe by the industries department into the corruption would not yield any result. Though the

industries minister and industries department secretary are not involved in the corruption, they were aware

of the rates and remained silent as the CM’s office was behind the entire operations,” he said.

