Ex-bureaucrats, doctors, engineers set to join Prashant Kishor’s padyatra

Independent MLC Sachchidanand Singh, who had earlier announced to work with PK’s Jan Suraaj, said that two more Independent MLCs have lent their support to campaign.

Published: 07th May 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Abhiyan (Campaign for peoples’ good governance) is gaining momentum in Bihar with over a dozen retired IPS officers, doctors and engineers set to join his campaign on Sunday. Earlier this week, six Ex-IAS officers joined his movement aimed at establishing 'Janata ka sundar raaj' (Peoples’ good governance) in the state.

A senior functionary of Jan Suraaj Abhiyan told this reporter on Saturday that many retired IPS officers, who had served in different capacities during the three-decade rule of RJD and JD(U) in the state, have expressed their ambition to join PK’s ‘Padyatra’ to show their solidarity with PK and lend their full support to his movement.

The former top cops, likely to join the Jan Suraaj movement at its office in Patna on May 7, are known for their honesty and integrity during their service. The Jan Suraaj functionary, who didn’t wish to be identified for obvious reasons, said that a retired IPS officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra, who is already associated with PK’s movement, will formally induct the former IPS officers.

Mishra, a Bihar-cadre IPS officer who had retired from the post of director general of police, has been working with PK’s movement since its initial days and is said to have played an important role in the success of his ‘Padyatra’ which was launched from Mahatma Gandhi’s Ashram at Bhitiharwa in Bihar’s West Champaran district in October, 2022.

PK’s Jan Suraaj tasted its first success when the organisation-backed Independent candidate Afaq Ahmad won Bihar legislative council election from the Saran teachers’ constituency. Afaq’s win in the by-poll is being seen as Jan Suraaj’s first electoral success. Independent MLC Sachchidanand Singh, who had earlier announced to work with PK’s Jan Suraaj, said that two more Independent MLCs have lent their support to campaign.

