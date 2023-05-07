Holding roadshow on NEET exam day very irresponsible move: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Express News Service By

MYSURU : Expressing displeasure over the inconvenience likely to be caused to the NEET aspirants due to the scheduled road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Sunday, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said the prime minister is playing with the future of thousands of students. Speaking during an interaction organised by Mysruru District Journalists Association here on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said it's irresponsible on the part of the prime minister to do a roadshow in the capital despite opposition from NEET aspirants and citizens of Bengaluru. "How will students, especially from other villages and faraway places, reach the examination centre. The BJP leaders shouldn't have supported the roadshow on the NEET exam day," he said. Expressing that the grand-old party will get a comfortable majority, he said the BJP is facing anti-incumbency across the state and due to the absence of proper political stability, the development of state has been affected. "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked for documentary evidence to prove corruption charges against state BJP government. The letter writer by the contractors association, the police SI recruitment scam, suicide of Sunil Patil, a contractor who wrote death note against K S Eshwarappa, are some of the visible documents and evidences to prove the rampant corruption in Bommai government," he said.