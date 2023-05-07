Lucknow Diary: No shadow of Varun on Maneka Gandhi

Namita Bajpai By

‘Jan’ not happy with ‘sunwai’

Despite the UP government’s best efforts to tackle the people’s grievances through high-tech mode, there is much to be desired on the execution part. As per the people’s feedback collected by the government, its ‘Jansunwai’ (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) portal has just about 25 per cent satisfied complainants. The remaining three-fourths of complainants obviously are not happy. The portal received 6.3 lakh complaints in April of which 3.8 lakh were disposed of. The feedback reveals that almost 50 per cent of the complainants, whose grievances were disposed, of were not satisfied.

No shadow of Varun on Maneka Gandhi

Sultanpur’s BJP MP Maneka Gandhi seems unfazed by her MP son Varun Gandhi’s veiled ‘diatribes’ against her own party for quite some time. She not only keeps renewing her engagement with her constituency quite frequently but also is actively campaigning in Sultanpur for BJP candidates in the ongoing urban local body elections. She is in fact not reacting to her son’s utterances and quite hopeful of getting the party ticket again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, say people close to her.

Kashi soon to be the cricket centre

With big-ticket international cricket coming to PM in a big way, the state will have a new cricket stadium within three years. While Ekana Stadium of Lucknow, which has been developed on a public-private-partnership (PPP), has become a permanent fixture for international ties, the UP Cricket Association will soon have its own stadium in Varanasi. Coming up at a cost of Rs 400 crore, this stadium in the Ganzari area of the city will spread over 25 acres and have a capacity of 30,000. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already visited the city to finalise plans. Will Lucknow then lose IPL matches to Varanasi? A chunk of them, if not all, say the sources

namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com

‘Jan’ not happy with ‘sunwai’ Despite the UP government’s best efforts to tackle the people’s grievances through high-tech mode, there is much to be desired on the execution part. As per the people’s feedback collected by the government, its ‘Jansunwai’ (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) portal has just about 25 per cent satisfied complainants. The remaining three-fourths of complainants obviously are not happy. The portal received 6.3 lakh complaints in April of which 3.8 lakh were disposed of. The feedback reveals that almost 50 per cent of the complainants, whose grievances were disposed, of were not satisfied. No shadow of Varun on Maneka Gandhi Sultanpur’s BJP MP Maneka Gandhi seems unfazed by her MP son Varun Gandhi’s veiled ‘diatribes’ against her own party for quite some time. She not only keeps renewing her engagement with her constituency quite frequently but also is actively campaigning in Sultanpur for BJP candidates in the ongoing urban local body elections. She is in fact not reacting to her son’s utterances and quite hopeful of getting the party ticket again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, say people close to her. Kashi soon to be the cricket centre With big-ticket international cricket coming to PM in a big way, the state will have a new cricket stadium within three years. While Ekana Stadium of Lucknow, which has been developed on a public-private-partnership (PPP), has become a permanent fixture for international ties, the UP Cricket Association will soon have its own stadium in Varanasi. Coming up at a cost of Rs 400 crore, this stadium in the Ganzari area of the city will spread over 25 acres and have a capacity of 30,000. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already visited the city to finalise plans. Will Lucknow then lose IPL matches to Varanasi? A chunk of them, if not all, say the sourcesgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); namita bajpai Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com