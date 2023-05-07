Manipur stays tense; toll at least 20

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Amid tension continuing in parts of Manipur, various figures on the toll of the ethnic violence were doing the rounds on Saturday. While former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh, the new security advisor for Manipur, said there were 18-20 deaths, local media reports quoting unnamed officials put the figure at 54.

“There are reports of 18-20 deaths. We are verifying if all deaths are related to the violence. Over 100 others were injured. They sustained major and minor injuries,” Singh said.

However, the local media claimed there were bodies at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (23), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal (15) and Churachandpur District Hospital (16).

A 27-year-old CRPF commando Chongkholen and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Letminthang Haokip were among those killed. Chongkholen, who was on leave, was killed by a bullet during tensions in Siden village which comes under the police district of Bishnupur. The IRS Association condemned the killing of Haokip, who was posted in Imphal, by a mob.

Singh said over 500 houses were torched and many vehicles damaged. The exact number of vehicles damaged is being ascertained.

“Tension still prevails in some areas. We have tackled the situation in Churachandpur, areas on the border of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, Kangpokpi and Moreh,” Singh said. “The situation has improved over the past two days. The Manipur administration has made adequate arrangements. A large number of troops were also received from Central government. Twenty-three locations are being manned by the CAPF (central armed police force). There are also Manipur police and IRB (India Reserve Battalion) forces,” Singh said.

He added that in five sensitive areas under Imphal East and Imphal West districts, personnel of the Rapid Action Force, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and IRB were conducting round the- clock area domination.

Director General of Police P Doungel said, “We’ve received strict orders that we should not spare the troublemakers and take stringent actions against them.” Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an all-party meeting and sought their support in containing the violence.

A defence statement said, “Multiple rounds of aerial surveillance using Cheetah helicopters have already been conducted by Army since morning.”

