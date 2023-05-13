BJP eats into JDS votes in Ramanagara bastion

BENGALURU: In a major blow, the Janata Dal (Secular) has lost three out of four seats in the Ramanagara district, which has traditionally been the party’s bastion in the Old Mysuru region. Among the losers is actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda, who lost to Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain from the Ramanagara constituency. However, the only saving grace for the party in the district is the victory of Nikhil’s father and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy who retained his seat in Channapattana. HDK defeated BJP candidate CP Yogeshwara.
The contest in Kanakapura which had assumed significance after the BJP fielded former deputy CM R Ashoka against KPCC president D K Shivakumar ended in anti-climax as the latter won hands downs by a huge margin. The JDS also lost the Magadi seat in the district.
Various reasons are attributed to the loss of the JDS candidates. Voters in the district, a Vokkaliga belt, said they wanted to give a chance to D K Shivakumar, a strong leader from the community, as his chances of becoming the chief minister are bright. Secondly, the five guarantees announced by the Congress party in its manifesto also played a major role.
Another reason is the consolidation of Dalit, Kuruba and minority votes which went to Congress. Strong representation of leaders from these communities in the Congress, like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah, went in favour of the party.
As for Nikhil’s defeat in Ramanagara, voters are putting the blame on the doorstep of his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, who, they say, made him a “scapegoat” by “sacrificing” her seat for him to make him test the political waters. Voters say she has done nothing for the constituency and also accuse her of being inaccessible to the voters. Voters have vented their anger against her by not voting for her son Nikhil. It may be mentioned here that Nikhil had contested from the Mandya seat in the Lok Sabha polls and lost. Observers say the party has managed to retain Channapattana because of the tall stature of HDK in the Vokkaliga community.
HDK WAS NOT ABLE TO FOCUS ON THE CONSTITUENCY
HDK was also not able to focus on the constituency as he had set out on a state tour in the run-up to the polls. In addition to this, the BJP too ate into the votes of the JDS by fielding the right candidates and improving its voter base in Magadi and Ramanagara.