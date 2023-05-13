BJP eats into JDS votes in Ramanagara bastion

As for Nikhil’s defeat in Ramanagara, voters are putting the blame on the doorstep of his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, who, they say, made him a “scapegoat” by “sacrificing” her seat for him to make him test the political waters. Voters say she has done nothing for the constituency and also accuse her of being inaccessible to the voters. Voters have vented their anger against her by not voting for her son Nikhil. It may be mentioned here that Nikhil had contested from the Mandya seat in the Lok Sabha polls and lost. Observers say the party has managed to retain Channapattana because of the tall stature of HDK in the Vokkaliga community.