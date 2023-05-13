BJP holds on to its stronghold of Coastal Karnataka

The BJP which had won 16 of 18 seats in 2018, had to settle for just 13 seats now. On the other hand, the Congress improved its tally from 2 to 6. JDS drew a blank in the region. According to political pundits, the Hindutva factor helped the BJP to offset the anti-incumbency wave to a large extent and Congress’ proposal to ban Bajrang Dal further helped the saffron party to consolidate its votes. Most of the BJP candidates also improved their victory margins compared to 2018.