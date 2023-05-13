Can Telangana Congress unite and achieve Karnataka redux?

The Kanugolu question

Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who played a pivotal role in Karnataka, is also actively involved in shaping the course of the Telangana Congress and mobilising the party to work towards gaining power. Sources suggest that Kanugolu faced challenges earlier when certain Telangana Congress leaders expressed grievances against him to the AICC leadership on various issues. It is now crucial for the strategist to interact with senior leaders, explain the plan of action, and garner their support before announcing any programmes or strategies.