Can Telangana Congress unite and achieve Karnataka redux?

HYDERABAD: As expected, the resounding victory of the Congress in Karnataka has boosted the morale of the TPCC as it prepares for the Assembly elections in Telangana later this year. The impressive victory in Karnataka, achieved through united efforts and the absence of internal factions, has instilled optimism among Congress leaders in Telangana.
Prominent Karnataka Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, worked cohesively and tirelessly to secure victory. The triumph has sparked speculation about the potential impact on Telangana politics and how leaders will emulate the successful strategies employed in Karnataka.
The crucial question now is whether the Telangana Congress can pull off the same victory or will allow itself to be riven by internal conflicts. The onus is on Telangana Congress leaders to prove themselves in the upcoming elections. In Karnataka, important leaders of the AICC, including Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, interacted with local leaders to discuss strategies and bridge the gap between them.
The Kanugolu question
Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who played a pivotal role in Karnataka, is also actively involved in shaping the course of the Telangana Congress and mobilising the party to work towards gaining power. Sources suggest that Kanugolu faced challenges earlier when certain Telangana Congress leaders expressed grievances against him to the AICC leadership on various issues. It is now crucial for the strategist to interact with senior leaders, explain the plan of action, and garner their support before announcing any programmes or strategies.