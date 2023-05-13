Celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan after nine years

HYDERABAD: After almost nine years, Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana Congress headquarters, reverberated with the sound of celebrations on Saturday, soon after the counting of votes indicated that the party was headed towards victory in Karnataka.
Congress cadres burst firecrackers, distributed sweets, and danced to the traditional Hyderabadi ‘marfa’ to celebrate the remarkable victory. Youth Congress leaders also took out bike rallies.
The much-needed victory has invigorated the party cadres in the State and this was reflected in the radiating faces of the party’s rank and file. Unlike any other elections held over the past nine years, the party leaders and cadres lined up at the Congress office creating a buzz.
The stream of party leaders and cadres reaching the Gandhi Bhavan has been an uncommon phenomenon since the formation of Telangana.
Apart from the party’s overall victory, the other reason for the TPCC celebrating the Karnataka victory is due to the fact that the party has bagged a majority of the 41 Assembly seats in what is known as the Hyderabad Karnataka region.
The grand old party believes that the results will be repeated in the upcoming Telangana elections. Telangana Congress leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and several others, campaigned in the Karnataka elections.