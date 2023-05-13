Indian Army gets ‘Anuman’ for accurate artillery firing

It is pertinent to mention here that the Army is observing 2023 as the ‘Year of Transformation’ and has taken initiatives towards upgrading its technology profile adding a battlefield surveillance system, Situational Awareness Module for theArmy, Situational Reporting Over Enterprise-Class GIS Platform(E-Sitrep), Project Avagat, Project Indra among others. These projects are aimed to “reshape and re-engineer” the functional processes and bring in a “quantum jump” in the force’s capabilities.