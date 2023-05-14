Home The Sunday Standard

Karnataka elections: DKS, Siddaramaiah in CM race, Kharge out

Kharge said he will now be focussing on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after gaining much confidence as Congress swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka, ridding South India of BJP rule.

Published: 14th May 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Kharge with senior party leaders Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, K.C. Venugopal and B.K. Hariprasad during celebrations after the party's win.(Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

BENGALURU : After winning the race for Karnataka, the race for the chief minister’s gaddi is now between KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge late on Saturday evening ruled himself out for the post.

The party’s newly elected legislators, who have been instructed to rush to Bengaluru, will elect their new leader at a meeting slated to be held in a hotel on Sunday evening. The meeting appears to be a mere formality as the decision may be left to the party high command, a source said.

The leaders, including the AICC general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal, arrived at the decision to finally choose between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post in a meeting held at Kharge’s residence. Kharge, a Dalit strongman, also put the Dalit CM issue on the backburner for the sake of the party, in the process ruling out another CM aspirant former deputy CM G Parameshwara, who had thrown his hat in the ring.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have a sway in Karnataka politics as the latter championed the interests of the minorities and the former emerged as the Vokkaliga community’s leader in the old Mysuru region.

Vokkaliga community leaders held a meeting here in Bengaluru to back Shivakumar as CM and are likely to garner support of their community’s religious heads. As for Siddaramaiah, his loyalists, including some MLAs, have also been backing him to the hilt for the top post.  

  • Rahul Gandhi

Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka... In the state, the hate market has closed down and shops of love have opened 

  • Narendra Modi, Prime minister

We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.  Congratulations to the Congress for their victory. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations

  • B S Yediyurappa, BJP leader

We accept the mandate of the people with humility... BJP will continue to be the voice of people and we will work hard to strengthen the party 

  • Mamata Banerjee, TMC chief

This is the beginning of the end of the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People have voted against the arrogance and intolerance of BJP

India Matters

