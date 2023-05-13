Love wins over politics of hate, says Rahul on Karnataka polls result

NEW DELHI: As the Congress is all set to form the government in Karnataka after its spectacular victory, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the result illustrates that politics of ‘love’ trumped hatred’ in the state.“We contested Karnataka polls with love, not hate,” he said. Going by the latest reports, Congress has secured 136 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly in the high-octane battle.
Addressing workers at AICC headquarters in the capital, a visibly-elated Gandhi said, “The market of hate has been shut, and shops of love have opened. Love has defeated hatred and this will be repeated in other states too”, referring to the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, which are expected to take place in the second half of the year. He pointed out that Congress did not use any divisive tactics or hatred during the campaign. The people of Karnataka had shown the power of love and harmony over hate to the whole country, he added. Throughout his four-month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi’s message to the people was to ‘open up shops to spread love in the market of hatred”.
Gandhi also congratulated and thanked the people of Karnataka and the party workers who worked hard for this emphatic victory in the state. “I want to thank the people of Karnataka, Congress workers, and leaders who worked in the state for the party,” he said. Hailing the power of the people, Gandhi said that the poor stood up to crony capitalists. He said in Karnataka the power of the common man and poor people defeated the might of crony capitalism.
He also said that it was a victory of love, harmony, and brotherhood against the politics of divisive hatred.
“It was a fight between the poor and crony capitalism. And the poor won over the crony capitalists,” he said, amid the loud cheers of workers.
The Gandhi scion also assured that the promises by the party in the manifesto will be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government. “ Congress’ five key guarantees in the manifesto include a promise of 200 units of free electricity to every household, Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families, 10 kilos of foodgrain to BPL families, free travel for women in state buses, and Rs 3000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders monthly.
The AICC office saw fireworks and workers distributed sweets to celebrate the thumping victory of the party. The HQ wore a festive look as workers kept streaming since the counting of votes began in the morning.
Boost to Oppn ahead of 2024: Venugopal
The sweeping victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka elections will be a morale boost for the entire Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,said AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal. Speaking to this newspaper, Venugopal said that the Karnataka result is a mandate against the BJP’s hate politics. While all eyes are now on who will be the next Chief Minister of the state, the Rajya Sabha MP said that it will be decided amicably and there is no dispute over the CM post. Now, the Congress will be focusing on poll-bound states Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.