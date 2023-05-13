Love wins over politics of hate, says Rahul on Karnataka polls result

Addressing workers at AICC headquarters in the capital, a visibly-elated Gandhi said, “The market of hate has been shut, and shops of love have opened. Love has defeated hatred and this will be repeated in other states too”, referring to the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, which are expected to take place in the second half of the year. He pointed out that Congress did not use any divisive tactics or hatred during the campaign. The people of Karnataka had shown the power of love and harmony over hate to the whole country, he added. Throughout his four-month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi’s message to the people was to ‘open up shops to spread love in the market of hatred”.