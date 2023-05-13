Mallikarjun Kharge, humble man and the invincible warrior

Known for his hard work and commitment, Kharge didn’t leave Karnataka after April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti day. “He worked for over 18 hours a day without a break, conducted 43 public meetings and travelled over 3,000 km across the state with eyes and ears to the ground. Towards the end of the campaign, on May 8, he had developed severe back pain but he told me that he has to reach out to the people to protect democracy),” said author Chetan Bhimrao Shinde, who along with the former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Dr Sukhdev Thorat has co-authored a compilation of over 70 articles titled, ‘From Nowhere to Up There: Political Journey of Compassion, Social Justice and Inclusive Development,’ to felicitate Kharge on his 80th birthday and 50 years of his political career.