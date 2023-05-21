Siddu, DKS take oath; 5 guarantees approved

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: After five long years, Congress got back the reins of Karnataka’s governance as Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, along with eight cabinet ministers on Saturday at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium here.

This is the second time Siddaramaiah was sworn in as CM after 2013 when he completed a full five-year term in 2018. Immediately after the ceremony, Siddaramaiah held the first cabinet meeting wherein the implementation of five guarantees announced by the party high command during the poll campaign were approved.

The five guarantees are Gruha Jyothi (200 units free electricity to every household); Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family); Anna Bhagya (10 kg foodgrains to every member of BPL families each month; Yuva Nidhi (Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma-holders for two years in the age-group of 18-25); and Shakti (free travel in state corporation buses for women).

The eight ministers who took oath of office are Dr G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The portfolios for the new ministers, however, would be allotted soon. Besides, at least 20 more MLAs will be inducted next week, after which three more will be added to constitute a 33-member-strong Council of ministers.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are likely to visit the party high command in New Delhi again on or after Wednesday — after the conclusion of a three-day Assembly session that commences on Monday, according to sources. The Delhi visit is expected to work out the tricky modalities of choosing the MLAs for the remaining 23 ministerial berths, excluding the Speaker’s post.

The gala event at Sri Kanteerava Stadium was attended by senior national Congress leaders, including former AICC President Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders.

Opposition showcases unity ahead of 2024 polls

The ceremony turned into a platform for a show of Opposition unity. Those on the dais included Sharad Pawar, M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren, Jayant Chaudhary, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

