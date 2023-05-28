10 CMs of Opposition-led states skip Niti Aayog meet

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: The Centre-state relationship took another hit on Saturday when 10 chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states gave a miss to the eighth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog. This newspaper reported that many CMs have decided to boycott the meeting. The chief ministers, who did not attend the meeting on Saturday included M K Stalin (Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Mamata Banerjee ( West Bengal), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha) and Siddaramaiah (Karnataka).Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik’s gave a miss to the key meeting. Chief Minister from BJP-ruled Manipur N Biren Singh also did not attend the meeting.

However, CMs of Congress-ruled states Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, another non-BJP-ruled state, participated in the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said the Centre should respect the rights of the states and strengthen the system of transferring its share of resources as well.

The one-day meeting, themed at Viksit Bharat @2047, discussed various important issues such as MSMEs, infrastructure development, women empowerment, health and nutrition and skill development.

In the Governing Council, headed by the Prime Minister, all chief ministers of states and Union Territories, the LGs of other UTs and several Union ministers are members. Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik’s absence raised eyebrows. He is largely seen as close to the BJP government at the Centre and has supported its policies often.

Explaining his reason to boycott the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that though he requested a change in the timings of the meeting, the Centre did not agree. “Had they even agreed to hold the meeting in the afternoon, I would have been able to attend. Kumar, who spearheads the efforts to stitch the anti-BJP bloc, said that the Centre also turned down a few names suggested by the Bihar government to represent the Niti Aayog meeting.“So, Bihar remained unrepresented,” he said, adding that he would have raised the issue of caste census and its legal hurdles if he got a chance to attend the key council meeting.

BJP slammed the Opposition ruled chief ministers who boycotted the governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, calling their decision ‘anti-people” and ‘irresponsible”. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Niti Aayog is a key body for determining the road map for the development of the country. “Why are they not attending the meeting where 100 issues are to be discussed. If such a large number of CMs do not participate, they are not bringing the voice of their states,” said Prasad.

Speaking to this newspaper, CPI leader D Raja said that the government should first clarify the mandate of Niti Aayog and the reason for dismantling the Planning Commission.“The government is talking about cooperative federalism. In reality, there is neither cooperation nor federalism. The Centre should understand that India is a union of states and it cannot centralise power. The Constitution defines India as a federal country that should be respected,” said Raja.

Several Opposition states are at loggerheads with the Centre over issues such as GST compensations, the appointment of Governors, implementation of NEP, and the Centre’s interference in their affairs among a host of other issues. While Kejriwal, who is in a tussle with the Centre over an Ordinance to control the administrative services of Delhi, wrote to PM Modi on Friday that cooperative federalism is a joke, his Punjab counterpart flagged the Centre’s discrimination against the state. Though TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had initially announced that she will attend the meeting, later she decided to skip the meeting. Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Raois at loggerheads with the Centre for allegedly disregarding the principle of federalism.

